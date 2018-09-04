Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Issue of Equity

03 September 2018

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Issue of Equity

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that, on 03 September 2018, it issued 500,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") under its block listing facility for cash at a price of 96.0 pence per share to meet ongoing demand for the Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's tap issuance programme.

The net proceeds from the issue of the new Ordinary Shares will be used to reduce the Company's borrowings and/or invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The new Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company, including the right to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, made or paid.

Following Admission, the Company will have 404,865,419 Ordinary Shares in issue. The total number of voting rights of the Company will be 404,865,419 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries: