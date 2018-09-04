THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO.596/2014

Arix Bioscience plc

Changes announced to executive team to accelerate growth and strategy

LONDON, 4 September 2018: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today announces planned changes to its executive team to prepare for its next phase of growth and development. Dr Joe Anderson, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Arix since its inception in 2016, will transition to Chief Investment Officer to focus on new investments and work with existing group companies to build and realise value. Joe will continue to Chair the Investment Committee and as of today, will step down from the Board of Arix. Executive Chairman of Arix, Jonathan Peacock, will assume corporate and operating responsibilities and, working closely with the Board of Arix, will lead the process of recruiting a Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2016 Joe Anderson has partnered with Jonathan Peacock and Sir Chris Evans to build the company and lead Arix through its IPO and recent fundraising. The business is now strongly positioned having raised £250m, built a strong, diverse and innovative portfolio, a unique group of industry and academic partners and a talented investment team in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Jonathan Peacock, Chairman of Arix,commented: "Arix has come a long way since its formation in 2016 and Joe's experience as a venture capital investor has played an important role in our success. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Joe for his contributions as CEO in building the company and I look forward to working with him as Arix embarks on its next stage of growth and development."

Dr Joe Anderson, Chief Investment Officer of Arix, commented: "From the inception of Arix, the goal was to build a listed life-sciences group investing in and supporting innovative young companies. The build stage of Arix has substantively been completed, and now offers access to a growing portfolio of highly innovative, fast-developing life-science companies, hitherto largely only available to private equity investors. Arix's core business is in good shape and strongly positioned to deliver growth. As Arix develops a strategy for its next phase of growth, it is appropriate to develop the leadership structure. I look forward to focusing more on investment, company building and helping to drive continued value creation."

Arix Group Businesses are well placed to continue to progress towards key milestones; with £35.6m[1] net positive revaluations in the core portfolio, two IPOs already in 2018 and multiple clinical milestones expected over the next 18 months.

ENDS

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications



[1] As of 30 June 2018



Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

+44 (0)203 714 1787

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

Burns McClellan (US Media & IR Enquiries)

Lisa Burns, Nancie Steinberg

+1 212-213-0006

arix@burnsmc.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com