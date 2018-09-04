

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note Tuesday as investors fret about rising trade tensions and the sell-off in emerging market currencies, particularly in Argentina and Turkey. A lack of trading cues from Wall Street may also contribute to a lackluster opening.



U.S.-China trade tensions remain in focus ahead of looming U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as early as this week.



Talks between U.S. and Canadian negotiators will resume on Wednesday after they failed to reach an agreement last week.



The U.S. August jobs data on Friday will again be watched closely for clues about how the Fed may continue its rate hike cycle.



Investors also remained concerned that growing turbulence in Argentina and Turkey could spread to other emerging markets.



Asian stock markets are broadly lower despite Argentina announcing emergency measures to restore investor confidence in its government.



The U.S. dollar strengthened while Brent crude futures traded slightly lower on rising supply from the OPEC Countries and the United States.



European markets ended mixed on Monday, with a weak pound lifting U.K. shares, while markets elsewhere across Europe fell on trade-related concerns after weekend U.S.-Canada trade talks ended with no deal.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index finished marginally higher. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped as much as 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX