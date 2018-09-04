SES-IMAGOTAG: VUSION Tags win an IFA Gold Medal!

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and retail IoT solutions, and BOE Technology, the world leader in semi-conductor displays as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interfaces (Shenzen SHE:000725), announce that they have won an IFA Gold Medal at the prestigious IFA Product Technical Awards in the "IoT Application Innovation" category.

IFA in Berlin is one of the biggest tech shows in the world and the largest tech companies are heading there to showcase their latest innovations. These awards distinguish the most outstanding companies and innovations of the year. In this case, it also reflects the new necessity for Retailers to move forward with ubiquitous retailing and convergence between e-commerce and physical stores. Through the retail expertise gathered by SES-imagotag over the past 25 years and the industrial and R&D power of BOE Technology, VUSION Tags have been designed to provide retailers with the best IoT platform. The scope goes far beyond pricing automation and includes: product geolocation, automated shelf monitoring and out-of-stock detection, picking and replenishment optimization, digital advertising and sales promotion at the shelf, shopper connectivity, mobile payment at the tag and store analytics.

VUSION Tags were already awarded recently at the 2018-2019 Red Dot Awards, one of the biggest design competitions, winning the first place in the "Industrial Equipment, Machinery and Automation at Points of Sale" category.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman & CEO of the SES-imagotag group, concludes: "We are very pleased to have been awarded at the IFA awards 2018. This choice confirms the potential and the exceptional quality of our innovations. We are delighted that our Retail IoT platform was recognized by the Jury of the prestigious IFA tech show. VUSION smart digital labels are a key enabler of the transformation of commerce toward a seamless and omnichannel retail which is a key focus of BOE and SES-imagotag."

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris.

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

Contact:

NewCap - Investor Relations & Financial Communications. Marc Willaume / Tristan Roquet Montégon: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13 / ses@newcap.eu

About BOE Technology Group

BOE is a global leader in the semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interfaces. BOE's core businesses are Display and Sensor Devices, Smart Systems and Healthcare Services. BOE's display and sensor products are widely used in a broad spectrum of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor, TV, vehicle display, digital information display, healthcare, finance and wearable devices. Smart Systems business provides IoT integrated solutions for various industries such as retail, transportation, finance, education, art, medical care, etc. Healthcare services combine medicine and life science, and is committed to developing mobile healthcare, regenerative medicine, and digital hospitals. In total, BOE has over 60,000 usable patents. BOE is listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange (SHE: 000725). www.boe.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54816-ses-imagotag_pr_201808_ifa_eng.pdf