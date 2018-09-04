

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK like-for-like sales increased slightly in August, figures from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday.



Like-for-like sales rose slightly by 0.2 percent year-on-year in August. At the same time, total sales advanced 1.3 percent annually.



Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said the continued pressure on people's disposable income has meant that some shoppers are increasingly less able to spend on the more discretionary non-food items such as clothing and footwear.



'And it's not only shoppers who are feeling the pinch. Retailers are under significant pressure with rising costs contributing to a difficult trading environment,' Dickinson added.



