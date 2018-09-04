

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), the UK-based retailer of motoring, cycling and leisure products, reported Tuesday that its 20-week total revenues grew 2.7 percent, with a 2.6 percent rise in retail and 3.9 percent increase in Autocentres.



In its trading update for the 20-week period to August 17, the company reported that group like-for-like revenues increased 2.8 percent with 2.6 percent growth in retail, and 4 percent growth in Autocentres, in line with expectations.



Retail Motoring sales grew 3.8% LFL, driven by growth in fitting services, car cleaning products, tools, and staycation-related products.



Group online sales were up 11.3% with 85% of Halfords.com orders collected in store.



Looking ahead, the company said its guidance for the current year is unchanged and that it continues to anticipate FY19 Underlying Profit Before Tax to be broadly in line with FY18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX