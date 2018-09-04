Agama Technologies AB: Agama and castLabs ensure video service quality assurance for Over-The-Top (OTT) providers

The pre-integration of Agama's industry-leading video service assurance solutionwith castLabs' PRESTOplayvideo player SDKs provides real-time 24/7 monitoring, assurance and analytics technology into castLabs-powered devices. This integration simplifies the process of ensuring a high-quality viewing experience on a wide variety of connected devices, anytime and anywhere.

"We are very happy to be partnering with a leading studio-to-screen solutions vendor such as castLabs to enable this pre-integration", says Johan Görsjö, Director of Product Management at Agama Technologies. "In today's fast-moving OTT environment, it is crucial to get the right insights at the right time to improve service performance and subscriber experience".

"By working together with Agama, we can deliver a pre-integrated offering with superior viewer experience as the focus," says Michael Stattmann, CEO at castLabs. "castLabs' PRESTOplay player SDKs combined with Agama's innovative monitoring, assurance and analytics solution provides OTT operators with effective tools to ensure the quality of their service delivery".

Agama's OTT solution offers full transparency of service performance and customer experience, from service creation in the head-end, across delivery networks and all the way to the individual customer's app or device. With unique analytics, visualization and integration capabilities, Agama enables operators to implement a data-driven way of working across departments and workflows. The Agama solution empowers operations, product management, marketing and customer facing teams to drive customer satisfaction, lower operational costs and increase agility.

castLabs offers fully-featured software development kits (SDKs) for creating robust custom video player applications across multiple platforms including Android, iOS, desktops, browsers, game consoles, Smart TVs and set-top-boxes. Utilizing the latest standards and technology, castLabs' PRESTOplay video player SDKs reduce development efforts by providing everything you need for delivering leading-quality video experiences to your customers.

Agama Technologies and castLabs will be exhibiting at IBC in Amsterdam, 14-18 September 2018. Agama will be showcasing its industry-leading monitoring, assurance and analytics solution at stand 5.B72 and castLabs will be demonstrating its studio-to-screen solutions at stand 14.A14.

About Agama Technologies

Agama Technologiesspecializes in empowering video operators' business processes with awareness that can drastically lower operational costs and improve customer satisfaction. With extensive experience and an industry-leading solution for monitoring, assurance and analytics of video service quality and customer experience, Agama helps operators to implement a data-driven way of working to assure optimal service quality, improve operational efficiency and increase customer understanding. The company is based in Linköping, Sweden, and is privately held. For more information, visit www.agama.tv

About castLabs

castLabspioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. Their solutions enable the playback of DRM-secured premium content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms for high-quality video experiences. castLabs' range of applications and services include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs is based in Los Angeles, California, and Berlin, Germany. To learn more about castLabs products and services, please visit our website at castlabs.com

