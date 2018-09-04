

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith plc (SMDS.L) said that Trading remains in line with its expectations. Recovery of input cost increases from earlier in the calendar year is in line with expectations, with the consequent positive margin impact. Cashflow has also remained a focus in the period as we maintain a disciplined approach to working capital and capex.



In a trading update for the period since 1 May 2018, the company said it continues to be excited by prospects. Its focus on sustainable packaging in resilient and growing sectors, including FMCG and e-commerce, is consistently driving market share gains. It has seen good like for like volume growth in the year to date, with progress in all geographic regions.



On 4 June 2018 the company announced the proposed acquisition of Papeles y Cartones de Europa, S.A., for 16.80 euros per share and an implied enterprise value of 1.904 billion euros. The required regulatory approval process is progressing as expected and it anticipates completion in the fourth-quarter 2018, as previously indicated. Preparation for integration is continuing at pace and it looks forward to welcoming Europac to the DS Smith group.



DS Smith said, 'In June 2018 we announced a strategic review of our Plastics division. Progress has been positive and we will update further as appropriate.'



