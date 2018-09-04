

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased in July after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 5.0 percent year-over-year in July, slower than June's 7.7 percent spike.



Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 7.1 percent annually in July and those of non-food products climbed by 6.1 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales declined 0.9 percent from June, when it decreased by 0.4 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed marginally to 6.0 percent in July from 6.1 percent in June. Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent



