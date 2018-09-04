

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow Plc (RDW.L) reported profit before tax of 380 million pounds for the year to 30 June 2018, up 21% from 315 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 85.2 pence compared to 70.0 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue was up 16% to 1.92 billion pounds driven by higher legal completions and a 7% increase in Average Selling Price. The Group said the increase in average selling price was mainly due to the relatively faster growth of its southern businesses.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 19 pence per share for 2018, making 28 pence per share for the full year an increase of 65% on the prior year.



Looking forward, the Group said, despite Brexit uncertainty and the exceptional summer weather, sales revenue in the first 9 weeks is in line with last year. The Group expects to continue to grow its land holdings and increase the number of average outlets in the current year by 5% to 130.



