Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded Owner's Engineering Services assignment by Biozin Holding AS for the pre-engineering phase of biozin production plant in Jordoya, Åmli, Norway

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 4 September 2018 at 10:00 (EEST)

Biozin Holding AS has awarded Pöyry with the Owner's Engineering Services assignment for the pre-engineering phase for the planned biozin production plant in Norway. The new plant will convert biomass to liquid biocrude that will be sold and further processed into transportation fuels in oil refineries. The work is scheduled to be carried out between 2018 and 2020.

Production of biozin will be based on the licenced technology IH2 - licence held by CRI/Criterion Catalyst Company Limited. The IH2 technology is an efficient cost-effective technology to convert woody biomass and forest residues feedstock into renewable, low carbon, clean burning hydrocarbon transportation fuels.

Biozin Holding AS,owned by Biozin AS, a subsidiary of the Norwegian sawmill company Bergene Holm AS. Biozin AS and the Swedish oil company Preem AB, has entered into a cooperation agreement with the intention to realise a full scale biozin production plant located adjacent to the Bergene Holm AS sawmill in Åmli in southern Norway. A production plant will consume about 700,000 m3 of feedstock and produces 120,000 m3 biozin, a biocrude that will be refined into normal transportation fuels. Preem AB will purchase biozin from the plant, for further processing and distribution. The sustainable by-product biocarbon from biozin production can be applied in a variety of applications. The project's total cost is expected to be approximately 3.5 billion NOK. The ambition is to establish more production facilities in Southern Norway.

"Biozin Holding AS is very pleased to have finalised the Owner's Engineer agreement with Pöyry. Our project attracts significant market interest and a large number of engineering companies were competing for the contract. Pöyry has a strong record and extensive experience in biofuels and refining projects, and we are looking forward to a valuable cooperation and relationship," says Thomas Skadal, CEO, Biozin Holding AS

"Pöyry is proud to contribute to this exciting project based on new technology. This investment shows clearly the growing demand for biofuels. This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as a global provider of bio-based solutions when our teams in Norway, Finland and Germany are working seamlessly together providing the best solution to Biozin," says Jon Julsen, Managing Director, Industry Business Group, Pöyry Norway.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order is recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H2/2018.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

About Biozin Holding AS (BZH)

BZH is owned by Biozin AS a subsidiary of the second largest sawmill company in Norway Bergene Holm AS. BZH has been formed to establish production facilities for renewable advanced biofuels from Norwegian sawmill and forestry residues. Website: www.biozin.no (http://www.biozin.no%20)

