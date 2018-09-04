FIGEAC AERO: PUBLICATION FIGEAC AÉRO'S SHAREHOLDER NEWSLETTER

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announces the publication of its Shareholder Newsletter.
Contents of this new issue:
- A word from Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO
- Let's talk growth!
- What are the customers saying?
- Positioning of FIGEAC AÉRO in relation to the main growth boosting programs
- Competitiveness and internationalisation, the major drivers of growth
- FIGEAC AÉRO a genuine growth story with clear objectives!
- Key figures
- Shareholders notebook
The Shareholder Newsletter is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com (Investors section, Documents & Publications).
Next release: September 6th, 2018 (after stock market closing), 2018/19 Q1 revenue
|ABOUT FIGEAC AERO
|The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, Romania, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €372 million.
|FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
|ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr
Jean-Michel Marmillon - Press Relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / jmmarmillon@actus.fr
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54819-figeac-mad-laa-aout2018-vdef-vuk.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free