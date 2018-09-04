sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,42 Euro		-0,04
-0,28 %
WKN: A1XBG1 ISIN: FR0011665280 Ticker-Symbol: 1F1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,44
14,68
09:42
04.09.2018 | 09:12
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

FIGEAC AERO: PUBLICATION FIGEAC AÉRO'S SHAREHOLDER NEWSLETTER

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announces the publication of its Shareholder Newsletter.

Contents of this new issue:

  • A word from Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO
  • Let's talk growth!
    • What are the customers saying?
    • Positioning of FIGEAC AÉRO in relation to the main growth boosting programs
    • Competitiveness and internationalisation, the major drivers of growth
  • FIGEAC AÉRO a genuine growth story with clear objectives!
  • Key figures
  • Shareholders notebook

The Shareholder Newsletter is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com (Investors section, Documents & Publications).

Next release: September 6th, 2018 (after stock market closing), 2018/19 Q1 revenue

ABOUT FIGEAC AERO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, Romania, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €372 million.

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Jean-Michel Marmillon - Press Relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / jmmarmillon@actus.fr
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54819-figeac-mad-laa-aout2018-vdef-vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2018 Actusnews Wire