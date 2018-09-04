

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its August total traffic (which included Lauda traffic for the first time) grew by 9% to 13.8 million customers, while load factor was unchanged at 97%, on the back of even lower fares. Ryanair traffic grew 5% to 13.3 million customers with a 97% load factor. Lauda traffic was 0.5 million customers with a 92% load factor.



Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said: 'Regrettably, over 100,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in August because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, and one day of unnecessary pilot strikes. Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and Governments to correct these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe's consumers this summer.'



The Group noted that the ATC staff shortages and the pilot strike on 10 Aug caused almost 550 flight cancellations in August compared to 27 cancellations in August, 2017.



