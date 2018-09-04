Westchester Publishing Services Opens UK Office

STRATFORD UPON AVON, WARWICKSHIRE, UK, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westchester Publishing Services, an employee-owned, US-based pre-press services provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new UK office, and the appointment of a UK Managing Director.



Tim Davies, who joined Westchester Publishing Services in February 2018 as Interim Director, UK has been successful in further expanding Westchester's reach with UK publishers, and has been named Managing Director, UK. As Westchester continues to grow its UK presence, the company has opened an office in Stratford upon Avon, Warwickshire.

Paul Crecca, President stated, "As Westchester Publishing Services enters its fiftieth year in business, and our list of client publishers who are based in the UK and Europe continues to grow, we recognised the importance of having an office located in the region to provide the level of consultative support that is the hallmark of Westchester. Our editorial and production services, which are available from the US, UK, and India have proven themselves to be an engaging alternative to the offerings of other suppliers which have previously been accessible to UK publishers."

Tyler M. Carey, Chief Revenue Officer, additionally noted, "Westchester Publishing Services has achieved significant growth in the UK and Europe in recent years, and the opening of our UK office demonstrates further proof of our commitment to this important market. Tim's industry experience and knowledge of UK publishers has been instrumental in determining the opportunities Westchester should be pursuing, and I am confident with his appointment as Managing Director, UK, that will continue to be the case."

Tim Davies, Managing Director, UK commented, "It's become very clear, very quickly, that Westchester's tailored editorial, design and project management services represent an efficient and cost-effective solution for UK and European publishers of all types; whether trade, academic, educational or children's. This is an exciting time in Westchester's international development and I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to be part of it."

Tim will be attending a number of publishing industry events in the coming weeks, including the Independent Publishing Group's Autumn Conference, The Bookseller Children's Conference, and Frankfurt Book Fair. For additional information, or to set an appointment, kindly email at: info@westchesterpubsvcs.co.uk .

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services is the only US employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. Westchester Publishing Services has been a trusted partner to the US publishing industry for decades with clients including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, The MIT Press, Bloomsbury, and UCL Press. In 2014, Westchester Publishing Services became a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In 2017, Westchester Publishing Services launched Westchester K-12 Publishing Services, based in Dayton, Ohio, to serve the needs of educational publishers. In 2018, Westchester Publishing Services opened an office in the United Kingdom to serve publishers in the UK, and Europe.