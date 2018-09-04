Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTCQB: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized crews to the Mon Property to initiate follow-up trenching on the extensive shear zone system identified in the 2018 work reported over the past 60 days. Further results are pending that may identify addition targets.

Trenching Program - West Mafic Trend (WMT)

A total of seven trenches are planned over a 300 m long portion of a 70 m wide portion of the WMT that hosts gold-bearing altered chlorite +/- sericite +/- carbonate schists transecting Kam Group mafic volcanic and associated gabbroic rocks. The shear zones anastomose with splays over this distance and can be discontinuously traced for more than 3,300 m with many grab samples return gold values (See NR August 29, 2018).

An additional trench along this trend is planned at the WXY Zone within the WMT, 1,800m to the north where grab and chip samples confirmed that this area of gold-bearing altered chlorite +/- sericite +/- carbonate schists transecting Kam Group mafic volcanic and associated gabbroic rocks hosts economically interesting grades over material widths.

A >50 m long trench is planned across a well veined and mineralized segment of the WMT east of the above seven trenches, in a parallel structure exposed on the edge of an overburden covered area, 500 m to the east. Grab samples reported values to 45.5 gpt gold (NR August 29, 2018). Grab samples are by their nature selective and are not necessarily indicative of the general geology of the property.

Ronald Handford, CEO of Sixty North Gold, reports, "The follow-up rock sampling continues to identify broad areas of economically significant gold grades in structures that demonstrates both size and grade potential. Drilling and blasting trenches in the exposures will provide for easier sampling so these zones can be assessed in a more systematic manner. These zones occur in rocks similar to those that host the gold deposits in Yellowknife (past production: 14 million ounces of gold)." Readers are cautioned that mineralization hosted in Yellowknife deposits is not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Mon Property.

Mr. Handford further reports "Crews have been on the property since June assessing all historic showings and identifying new zones. Additional sample results are being received and will be released upon completion and confirmation by our QP. Trenching will test these specific targets to a stage and could advance them to where drilling would be the logical next step."

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is the Qualified Person for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

