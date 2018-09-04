Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in the NEBA West gold-copper prospect totaling 920 acres. The "NEBA West prospect" is located in the Golden Triangle Gold District in British Columbia and in the direct vicinity of Aben Resources Ltd.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are very pleased to expand our footprint in one of the most prolific mining districts in Canada. This new property acquisition is in the vicinity of our existing NEBA project which directly borders Aben Resources Ltd.'s Forest Kerr property. Spearmint is strategically positioned in the Golden Triangle with several prospects bordering, or in the direct vicinity, of significant discoveries. We are working diligently to advance our Golden Triangle prospects and are optimistic about what results may be uncovered."





Figure 1: SRJ NEBA Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit: [http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/38424_a1535819552236_33.jpg]

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 10,300 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp. This new project was acquired via staking.

