

The Australian dollar gained ground against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as the Reserve Bank of Australia put its cash rate on hold, saying its present policy stance is consistent with attaining the inflation target and reaching sustainable growth in the economy.



The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, voted to maintain the cash rate at 1.50 percent. The decision was widely expected.



The interest rate has been at the current level since August 2016.



'Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time,' the bank said in a statement.



The bank reiterated that the low level of interest rates is continuing to support the Australian economy.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia's current account deficit increased in the second quarter mainly due to increased net primary income deficit.



The current account deficit rose A$1.79 billion to A$13.47 billion in the June quarter.



The currency ended moderately higher against its major rivals during trading on Monday.



The aussie climbed to a 4-day high of 0.7235 against the greenback, up by 0.7 percent from a low of 0.7187 hit at 10:30 pm ET. The pair was valued at 0.7212 when it ended deals on Monday. The aussie is poised to find resistance around the 0.73 level.



Having fallen to 79.81 against the yen at 9:30 pm ET, the aussie reversed direction and strengthened 0.8 percent to a 4-day high of 80.41. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 80.08. Next key resistance for the aussie is seen around the 83.00 region.



The aussie appreciated to 1.6043 against the euro, a 5-day high, marking a 0.6 percent gain from a low of 1.6135 seen at 12:15 am ET. The euro-aussie pair finished Monday's deals at 1.6106. The aussie is likely to challenge resistance around the 1.59 level.



The aussie added 0.5 percent to hit a 6-day high of 0.9478 against the loonie, following a decline to 0.9427 at 9:30 pm ET. The pair was worth 0.9443 at Monday's close. Continuation of the aussie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 0.96 level.



The aussie advanced to 1.0959 against the kiwi, its strongest since August 30. This represented a 0.6 percent rise from a low of 1.0899 touched at 11:05 pm ET. The aussie ended Monday's trading at 1.0928 against the kiwi. Further uptrend of the aussie is likely to take it to a resistance around the 1.11 area.



Looking ahead, Swiss CPI and U.K. construction PMI for August and Eurozone PPI for July are due in the European session.



At 8:15 am ET, the Bank of England governor Mark Carney along with MPC members Andrew Haldane, Silvana Tenreyro and Michael Saunders will testify on inflation and the economic outlook before Parliament's Treasury Committee.



In the New York session, Markit's U.S. manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturing index for August, as well as construction spending for July are scheduled for release.



