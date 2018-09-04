

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss consumer prices for August. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 1.2 percent.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the yen and the euro.



The franc was worth 114.69 against the yen, 1.1250 against the euro, 1.2486 against the pound and 0.9716 against the greenback as of 3:10 am ET.



