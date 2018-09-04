BTIG Limited Appoints Christopher Rollins as Chief Executive Officer in London

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BTIG Limited, the European affiliate of BTIG, LLC, announced today the appointment of Christopher Rollins as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Rollins assumes leadership of the London-based broker-dealer, following a successful role as a Managing Director, International Equities, and Head of U.S. Execution Services at BTIG, LLC in New York.

He will be tasked with expanding BTIG's existing suite of multi-asset class products, and accelerating the growth of its geographical footprint across Europe. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Rollins spent more than 15 years at Goldman Sachs in several key leadership roles including Managing Director and Co-Head of European Execution Services in London. Previously, he spent over a decade in the firm's New York office, where he was a Managing Director in Institutional Equities, focused on executing cash equities and derivatives. Mr. Rollins earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University.

"Since joining the firm, Chris has demonstrated that he is a very strong leader. He understands how we can be impactful and translates a vision into tangible results for clients," said Scott Kovalik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTIG. "His deep relationships throughout Europe and the U.S. will help further cement our position as a key partner for institutions looking for high-touch service."

BTIG identifies liquidity solutions and executes trades and transactions for institutional and corporate clients worldwide. With access to more than 50 global market centres, BTIG's European-based equity sales and trading professionals, and counterparts in the U.S., Asia and Australia, transact on behalf of clients in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Through a European headquarters in London, and offices in Edinburgh and Stockholm, BTIG's unconflicted business model focuses on helping clients achieve best execution, an increasingly important directive under MiFID II. In the post-MiFID II environment, BTIG continues to set itself apart by prioritising the needs of clients and navigating evolving market structure worldwide.

"We are confident that Chris will help successfully steer the direction of the firm in its next chapter of growth," said Steven Starker, Co-Founder of BTIG. "He has exhibited a keen understanding of where we see opportunities to strengthen our relationships with clients. Chris is the ideal fit to drive business growth and position the firm for the future."

