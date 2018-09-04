Com Hem Launches First-of-its-kind Android Deployment with Next-generation Pay-TV Security from Verimatrix

Sweden's Largest Multichannel TV Provider Upgrades to VCAS Ultra for UHD/4K Hybrid Services and Multi-DRM Support

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, today announced that long-standing customer Com Hem has upgraded to Video Content Authority System (VCAS) Ultra to provide pay-TV security for a ground-breaking deployment.

Built on the Android N (Nougat) operating system, the brand-new set-top box (STB) is being rolled out to Com Hem's 1.4 million subscribers for cable, terrestrial, IPTV and OTT delivery. Content for all services across these three networks and screens is secured end-to-end by VCAS Ultra, which ensures that UHD/4K content security meets or exceeds the MovieLabs specification for Enhanced Content Protection.

Effective content security requires a separation between pay-TV security processing and data from other applications, and VCAS Ultra provides the necessary isolation, including decryption, from the otherwise open Android TV environment.

"Android TV presents a very different and a very particular challenge compared to the closed environments of traditional STBs, so it was critical for us to work with a security provider that could deliver an end-to-end solution to resolve any and all of our security concerns," said Thomas Helbo, CTO, at Com Hem. "Having relied on the VCAS framework for multi-network security for several years, we are very confident to reinvest in Verimatrix and have complete trust in its next-generation platform to support this truly pioneering deployment."

VCAS Ultra harnesses a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) inside the STB's system-on-chip (SoC) and includes security clients for the IPTV and cable networks for which Com Hem operates. Optional robust forensic watermarking ensures complete content and revenue security for Com Hem and its content providers.

"Com Hem had an ambitious vision of offering its customers virtually unlimited choice in accessing and viewing video content, and VCAS Ultra provides the precise technology needed to support the different delivery methods, extend subscriber reach to UHD/4K services and protect the content in accordance with the latest industry standards," commented Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "As Com Hem continues to grow and innovate its service offerings, it can rest assured that the flexible and scalable VCAS framework will consistently keep pace."

To learn more about world's first large scale Android N (Nougat) pay-TV deployment based on Android TV Operator Tier and how Verimatrix enables Com Hem to offer unique UHD/4K hybrid services, download the case study.

About Com Hem and Com Hem Group

Com Hem offers broadband, TV, play and telephony services to Swedish households and companies. Our powerful and future-proofed network with speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s, covers half of the country's households, making the Com Hem Group an important driver of creating a digital Sweden. We bring our 1.45 million customers the broadest range of digital-TV channels and play services via set-top boxes as well as on-the-go for tablets and smartphones. The company was founded in 1983 and has approximately 1,100 employees. Com Hem Group is headquartered in Stockholm and operates through four subsidiaries: Com Hem AB, Boxer TV Access AB, Phonera Företag AB and iTUX Communication AB. In 2017, Group sales totaled SEK 7,136 million. Since 2014, the Com Hem share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.comhemgroup.com

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

