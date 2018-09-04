Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading independently owned claims management company, is pleased to announce it has named Jeffrey T. Bowman as the company's non-executive chair.

A career insurance industry executive with extensive experience in claims, Mr. Bowman is widely respected for his leadership and commitment to improving the industry. Before joining GRS, he served as the global chief executive officer of the largest publicly traded claims management corporation, where he was instrumental in growing its international and domestic business.

Recently, he has provided professional advisory services to insurance industry organizations as a consultant with Deloitte. He is a board trustee and former chair of The Institutes, a non-profit organization focused on professional development in risk management and insurance throughout the property and casualty industry.

"A leader of Jeff's caliber, with his expertise and reputation in serving clients, brings enormous value to the GRS corporate family," said Kip Radigan, CEO of Global Risk Solutions. "He will play a key role in helping our organization's strategic growth, both domestically and internationally. Our management team and I are very excited to welcome Jeff as we begin the next phase of our corporate development. Taking care of our clients is our No. 1 objective. With Jeff's leadership onboard, GRS will be able to further enhance that focus."

Mr. Bowman said: "The GRS culture was a very important factor in my decision to join. I am impressed with the quality of its employees and management as well as their passion and desire to serve clients while growing the business and delivering quality and innovation. An example is GRS BRIDGE, an innovative web-based portal that lets clients access information about critical claims processes anywhere and at any time."

"My goal is to help the management team grow GRS while serving clients in their time of need. GRS is big enough to be competitive, deploy new technology and attract top-quality adjusters while at the same time small enough to deliver caring, attentive service," Mr. Bowman added.

About Global Risk Solutions

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices throughout the United States, GRS is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities. The GRS network serves clients in North America and overseas. GRS offers a diverse range of claims adjusting services, including task and full adjustment, information management, cost analysis and litigation support designed to facilitate the claims process, from assignment to final resolution. GRS focuses its services and technology to support a coordinated response team capable of handling any size claim load. For more information, please visit www.GlobalRiskSolutions.com.

