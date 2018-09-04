Kevin Heverin Joins V&E's Restructuring Practice in London

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Heverin has joined Vinson & Elkins LLP as counsel in the Restructuring and Reorganization practice. He will reside in the firm's London office.

Heverin joins V&E from White & Case LLP, where he gained broad experience representing a range of stakeholders on all aspects of complex restructurings, workouts, debt financings, special situations investing and insolvency matters. He has completed secondments to the European Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs International and to the restructuring advisory team at Morgan Stanley.

"Kevin has demonstrated a pragmatic approach to developing creative strategies to address clients' complex legal issues," said Jeff Eldredge, Co-Head of V&E's Corporate Department. "His broad range of experience is a great complement to the firm's existing strengths in London, and we look forward to the role he will play in the continued expansion of our global restructuring capabilities."

Among his notable representations, Heverin was part of a team acting for an ad hoc committee of bondholders on the restructuring of an oil and gas group with interests in North Africa, as well as a group of lenders on the restructuring of a Danish shipping company.

"V&E's stellar corporate practice and strong client relationships across a variety of sectors provide the perfect platform for me to continue to grow my practice," Heverin said. "The team's strength across several key practice areas provides great opportunity, including assisting clients with complex cross-border restructurings and special situations investments. I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team."

V&E's Restructuring and Reorganization practice counsels debtors, creditors, equity-sponsors and investors in all aspects of complex corporate restructurings. The team serves company clients across multiple industries, including energy, shipping, retail and health care, and works with practitioners across the firm to address issues that may arise in the course of an in- or out-of-court restructuring.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 15 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Courtney Binick at +1.713.758.2333.