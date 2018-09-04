SaaS Influencer Marketing Platform Upfluence Secures $3.6 Million in Series A Funding

NEW YORK, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Upfluence, the leading SaaS influencer marketing platform, announced today a Series A investment of $3.6 million led by the tech entrepreneurs' fund, ISAI, with additional participation from the investment group, French Partners. The financing will be used to fund Upfluence's continued global expansion and for further investment in its proprietary software. Thierry Vandewalle , venture partner at ISAI will join Upfluence's board of directors.

"From pure branding to driving sales, Upfluence's all-in-one SaaS allows its clients to reach their marketing goals with ease... Upfluence has already turned Influencer Marketing into a highly profitable channel for its clients." - Thierry Vandewalle

"We're very excited to be working with ISAI and Thierry Vandewalle moving forward, their impressive portfolio and strategic experience make them the ideal partners for Upfluence as we continue to scale our business globally." - Vivien Garnes, CEO of Upfluence.

Founded in 2013, Upfluence is the first true "all-in-one" SaaS for influencer marketing. The company's independent database aggregates millions of profiles from seven different platforms to provide access to 1.2 million influencers in 150 countries, making it the largest and most diverse influencer database on the market. Using its trademark search engine, integrated mailing platform, and real-time campaign tracking, Upfluence delivers an exceptional suite of professional tools that streamline the influencer process from start to finish. The startup pioneers industry solutions with innovative technology like AI-assisted influencer recommendations, fake follower analysis, agnostic language recognition for global campaigns, and quantitative and qualitative search criteria that account for the most niche micro-influencers. Upfluence differentiates from competitors by offering the widest range of features and the highest caliber of analytics available in the industry. Its uniquely data-driven approach favors transparency, maximizes campaign performance and ensures unmatched ROI for its clients. Upfluence has positioned itself in key industries (Luxury, High-Tech, PCG…) and plays a central role in ensuring the success of its customers.

Since launching its SaaS offering in October 2016, Upfluence has bootstrapped stable double-digit monthly revenue growth, added 60 new team members and served over 500 clients worldwide including OMD, Nestlé and more.

About Upfluence

Driven by data and characterized by its cutting-edge design, Upfluence Software is an all-in-one SaaS that allows brands to identify and contact their influencers at scale. Additional features such as campaign management, reporting tools and a payment processing platform simplify influencer interactions so brands can focus on their marketing goals.

For more information, visit https://upfluence.com.