Ericsson and Swisscom get 5G Ready for Business

WASHINGTON, United States, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Swisscom, the leading telecommunications provider in Switzerland, have stepped up their 5G game by accomplishing Europe's first end-to-end, multivendor 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) data call on 3.5 GHz band in the Swiss city of Burgdorf.

The end-to-end 5G data call was made over Swisscom's 3GPP-compliant network using Ericsson Radio System radio, baseband and transport solutions*, as well as the Ericsson Cloud Packet Core operated on a system-verified Ericsson NFVi solution. Data transmissions were carried out using Intel's Mobile Trial Platform (MTP) device and Swisscom's 5G-subscribed SIM card.

Swisscom aims to be the first mobile operator in Switzerland to offer 5G services, pending the definitive outcome of commercial spectrum in the country. The operator plans to roll out 5G services in selected locations by end of 2018.

Heinz Herren, CIO and CTO at Swisscom, says: "The experience that Swisscom gains with the 5G network in Burgdorf is very important for our coming launch of 5G services."

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "We've raised the bar on our strategic partnership with Swisscom with these new milestones. By achieving an end-to-end data call on the 3.5GHz band and kick-starting the 5G network rollout, we are helping Swisscom bring 5G services quicker to its customers. Access to new technologies will prepare industries for 5G use cases that will benefit the whole of Switzerland."

Swisscom and Ericsson demonstrated end-to-end network slicing on Ericsson's 4G and 5G network solutions at Mobile World Congress 2018. In November 2017, Swisscom selected Ericsson as strategic supplier for Gigabit LTE and 5G.

NOTES TO EDITORS

*Ericsson's commercial HW/SW (NSA-compliant): Ericsson Radio System with AIR 6488, Baseband 6630, R6000 Transport, virtual EPC for 5G

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson www.facebook.com/ericsson www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

More Information at:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-00-00)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-swisscom-get-5g-ready-for-business,c2607780

The following files are available for download: