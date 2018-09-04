POST-STABILISATION ANNOUNCEMENT September 4(th) , 2018 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Otto (GmbH & Co KG) Stabilisation Notice UniCredit Bank AG (contact: Maximilian Schauer; telephone: +49-89-378-1669) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager named below in relation to the offer of the following securities. Issuer: Otto (GmbH & Co KG) ---------------------------- ------------------------------- Guarantor (if any): n/a ---------------------------- ------------------------------- Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300mn ---------------------------- ------------------------------- Description: 4.0% perpNC7 XS1853998182 ---------------------------- ------------------------------- Stabilisation Manager(s): UniCredit ---------------------------- ------------------------------- Stabilisation started: - ---------------------------- ------------------------------- Stabilisation last occurred: N/A (no stabilisation occurred) ---------------------------- ------------------------------- This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

