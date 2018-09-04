

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - German IT company Bechtle AG (BC8G) announced Tuesday the successful acquisition of French IT provider Inmac Wstore S.A.S, effective on September 01.



The deal is the company's biggest takeover to date.



Following the unanimous consent given in July by the Inmac Wstore employees' workers council, Bechtle has now also obtained all required French regulatory approvals to go ahead with the acquisition.



In 2017, Inmac Wstore, with more than 400 employees, generated revenues of around 420 million euros.



As previously announced in July, Inmac Wstore will continue to operate in its existing structure under the established management team headed by Jacques Théfo.



Bechtle now ranks among the top 5 IT companies in France, which is the third-largest IT market in the EU.



