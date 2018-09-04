sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.09.2018 | 10:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, September 4

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant:Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:1 March 2018To:4 September 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:9,892,135
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:9,892,135

Name of contact:Paul Griggs
For Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 3753 1000

© 2018 PR Newswire