Swiss Life Investor Day on 29 November 2018

Dear Investors and Analysts

We are pleased to invite you to our 2018Investor Day, which will take place on Thursday, 29 November 2018, at:

Swiss Life Head Office

General Guisan-Quai 40

8002 Zurich

Our Group CEO Patrick Frost and the Executive Board will present Swiss Life's next strategic programme at this event.

The day is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CET and finish at approximately 4:30 p.m. CET. It will be video-broadcast live on our website (https://www.swisslife.com/en/home.html).

If you wish to attend in person, please send an e-mail to sonja.peier@swisslife.ch. The deadline for registration is 15 October 2018. Please note that seats are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Best regards,

Swiss Life

Investor Relations

Investor.relations@swisslife.ch

+41 43 284 52 76