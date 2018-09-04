

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the UK Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The index is forecast to drop to 54.9 in August from 55.8 in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the franc, it held steady against the yen and the euro. Against the greenback, it declined.



The pound was worth 143.14 against the yen, 0.9012 against the euro, 1.2492 against the franc and 1.2833 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX