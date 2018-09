BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the UK Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' survey data has been released. Following the data, the pound fell slightly against its major rivals.



The pound was trading at 142.96 against the yen, 0.9017 against the euro, 1.2483 against the franc and 1.2823 against the greenback around 4:32 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX