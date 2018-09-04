Prepaid Financial Services Brings FinTech Innovation to 3 Financial Institutions an Insurance Company in France Through its Partnership with PayTop.

Challenger Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) has enabled French FinTech PayTop, part of Truffle Capital's technology portfolio, to provide a turnkey white label multi-currency payment solution for Banque Palatine. Similar partnerships with supporting apps have already been established for financial institutions Attijariwafa Bank, Crédit Agricole and insurance company, Macif.

"Our alliance with PFS has allowed us to successfully support Banque Palatine and three other leaders in financial services and insurance in France. This has in turn served to enhance the impact of financial technology challengers across the country," stated, Julien Letourneux, CEO at PayTop.

"We are proud to see that in the short space of just a few years, PayTop has established itself as a key payment services FinTech in the growing French market. With each new alliance with traditional banks and insurance firms, we are pushing the boundaries of what is achievable for the future of financial technology innovation," explained, Noel Moran, CEO at PFS.

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money issuers. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.

