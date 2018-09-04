The company's Dutch unit, Nuon, has agreed to acquire three solar projects totaling 27.5 MW of capacity from Powerfield. The projects will be developed under the Netherlands' SDE+ program, for large scale renewables.Dutch power provider Nuon has further expanded its PV business in the Netherlands through the acquisition of three utility scale PV projects from local developer Powerfield, for an undisclosed sum. The company said the projects are in Coevorden (7 MW), Gasselternijveen (3.5 MW) and Friesland (17 MW), and they will be built under the SDE+ program for large scale renewables, with the ...

