

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors waited for the resumption of U.S.-Canada talks on a revised NAFTA deal as well as the August U.S. jobs report this week for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was down 29 points or 0.24 percent at 12,317 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Monday.



Banks were moving higher after Fitch Ratings affirmed Italy's triple-B rating on the country's debt and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the country's 2019 deficit would not breach the limit set by the European Union. Commerzbank rose half a percent and Deutsche Bank added 1 percent.



Wind turbines maker Nordex Group jumped 5 percent on winning an order for 99 MW project from Argentina.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX