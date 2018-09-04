JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44



Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

and

Recommended proposal to approve

the Company's proposed disposal of a 35.45 per cent. ownership interest in

TWH Water Treatment Industries, Inc.



4 September 2018

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Further to the Company's announcement on 3 September 2018, notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL, Channel Islands at 1.30 p.m. on 25 September 2018.

The purpose of the EGM is to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Company's proposed disposal of its 35.45 per cent. ownership interest in TWH Water Treatment Industries, Inc.. The Company refers to the announcement of 3 September 2018 which contains details of the Transaction relating to the proposed disposal and which shareholders are advised this announcement should be read in conjunction with.

Shareholders should also be aware that the Transaction would be considered a related party transaction under Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules (with which the Company voluntarily complies and insofar as the Listing Rules are applicable to the Company by virtue of its voluntary compliance) and therefore shareholder approval is required for the Transaction which will be sought at the EGM.

Notice of EGM and Shareholder Circular

Further details of the Transaction are included in the notice convening the EGM and the circular of the Company in connection with the Transaction.

The notice convening the EGM is being distributed to members of the Company and will shortly be uploaded to the Company's website at www.jzcp.com. Copies of the circular the Company is posting to shareholders are available for viewing, during normal business hours, at the registered office of the Company at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL, Channel Islands and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The notice convening the EGM is also included within the circular.

Unless otherwise defined, defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the announcement of 3 September 2018.

