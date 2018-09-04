Groupe PSA has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silicon Valley start-up SoundHound Inc., the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language voice recognition technology, to benefit the next generation of Groupe PSA vehicles

The unique Deep Meaning Understanding technology developed by SoundHound Inc. is the only solution that, like a human being, can instantly answer multiple questions asked in a single sentence

SoundHound is developing voice and AI integration algorithms to tailor the world's fastest speech recognition technology and seamless natural language understanding capability to Groupe PSA's vehicles

Regulatory News:

The new generation voice assistant will enable Peugeot (Paris:UG), Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall customers to converse naturally with their vehicle.

The digital personal assistant will be able to act on its own to perform a variety of tasks, such as finding a restaurant that meets several criteria (e.g. open on Sunday evening), activating vehicle functions and launching connected services. With a single voice command, drivers will be able to simultaneously regulate temperature, ventilation and the direction of air conditioning.

Within two years, Groupe PSA will be rolling out the best conversational experience on the market, to provide users with a progressively more seamless, efficient interface. The easy-to-use voice assistant will simplify life on board for vehicle users and contribute to greater safety.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

Communications Department www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005355/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media contact:

Laure de Servigny, +33 6 70 18 88 75

laure.deservigny@mpsa.com