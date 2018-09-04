sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,94 Euro		+0,20
+0,61 %
WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMBU A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,60
32,80
13:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMBU A/S
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMBU A/S32,94+0,61 %