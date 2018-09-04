China's Jiangsu Akcome Science and Technology has revealed plans to sell 503.5 MW of solar to Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group (ZPEG), as it struggles to rein in its debts.The CNY 2.4 billion (US$351.4 million) deal involves the sale of 28 solar projects, as well as plans to jointly invest in ultra-high efficiency heterojunction technologies, according to a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange. The portfolio of PV assets includes 479.38 MW of ground-mount capacity at 19 locations, and 23.53 MW of distributed-generation PV at nine sites. Akcome, a solar manufacturer that also invests in PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...