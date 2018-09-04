

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as rising trade tensions and the sell-off in emerging market currencies, particularly in Argentina and Turkey, kept investors nervous.



U.S.-China trade tensions remained in focus ahead of looming U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as early as this week.



Meanwhile, talks between U.S. and Canadian negotiators will resume on Wednesday after they failed to reach an agreement last week.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 32 points or 0.58 percent at 5,383 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were flat to modestly higher as pessimism over Italian budget receded.



Re-insurer Scor soared 8.5 percent after it rejected a friendly takeover offer by Covea.



