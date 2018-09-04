

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction activity expanded at the weakest pace in three months in August, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell notably to 52.9 in August from July's 14-month peak of 55.8. The score was also below the expected 54.9.



All three broad categories of activity registered a loss of momentum since the previous month.



Commercial building was the best performing area of construction output in August, followed closely by residential work. However, the latest expansion of housing activity was the weakest since March.



Meanwhile, work on civil engineering projects decreased for the first time in five months.



