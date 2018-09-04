

The World Brand Piazza, sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the ninth consecutive year, presents 13 high-end brands.

The centrepieces are the spectacular timepieces from Piaget (L) and SARCAR Geneve (R)



HKTDC's Communication and Public Affairs Department Sunny Ng, Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org Joshua Cheng, Tel: +852 2584 4395, Email: joshua.cp.cheng@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd, the 37th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) today and runs until Saturday, 8 Sept. The fair showcases complete watches, clocks, OEM (original equipment manufacturing) smart watches, parts & components, machinery & equipment, packaging, as well as trade services, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers.An opening ceremony was held this morning with Eliza Lee, Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (Commerce, Industry and Tourism) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, as the guest of honour. The fair features 830 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions, with newcomers from Denmark, Poland, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Leading exhibitors include Coffer Industrial (HK) Ltd, Comtech Watches Company Limited, Mira Watch International Ltd and Seiko Instruments (HK) Ltd.The concurrent Salon de TE shines the spotlight on more than 140 internationally acclaimed brands and designer collections at five thematic zones: World Brand Piazza, Chic & Trendy, Craft Treasure, Renaissance Moment and Wearable Tech. The World Brand Piazza, sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the ninth consecutive year, presents 13 renowned international brands, including two newcomers - PARMIGIANI FLEURIER and SARCAR Geneve - as well as returning brands Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, CORUM, FRANCK MULLER, Glashutte Original, Jacob & Co., Jaquet Droz, Juvenia, Piaget and ZENITH.The fair gathers a wide range of eye-catching wristwatches and top-quality movements, including:Artistic Watches with Temperament-- Andre Mouche's ELLA 424-01101 Watch is a handcrafted timepiece with enamel quartz movement and 18-carat gold-plated design. The vivid rose pattern on the dial exudes elegance. (Booth: 3D-D42)-- ANPASSA's Ultra Thin Ladies' Tourbillon Watch has an ultra-thin 8.1mm tourbillon, a handcrafted watch case adorned with 18K white gold and natural diamonds, as well as a delicate movement, all showing superb craftsmanship. (Booth: 3E-D28)-- ROMAGO features the RM081 ROMAGO X Coronet Collection with Swiss-made automatic movements and skeleton design. A 5mm diamond is set at the noon position while three 1.55mm diamonds are set at the three, six and nine-o'clock positions, creating a strong luxury feel. Two other diamonds, 2mm each, located on the case-side, sparkle like the eyes of an owl. (Booth: 3D-B15)Blending Watches with the Moon and the Stars-- Memorigin's Stellar series - Imperial features a globe-like time-zone function. Viewing the tourbillion mechanism through the sapphire glass lens resembles gazing into the gorgeous vista of the galaxy. (Booth: 3E-D14)-- BEIJING's Inspiration Collection is inspired by the shape of the full moon. The bezel is surrounded by a circle of exquisite zircon, symbolising the sparkling stars in dark sky. The watch has delicate steel bands and leather straps with a wide choice of colours, which is ideal for matching different outfits. (Booth: 3E-D22)High-end Technology Offers Multifunctional Features-- SMA-B3 is a smart, health-focused watch with an LED display. Features include blood pressure and heart-rate monitors, music control and weather forecast, as well as water resistance down to three atmospheres. (Booth: 3C-E21)-- Youngs Watch Company Limited's YP08394 smart watch is equipped with an array of functions including altimeter, barometer, digital compass and five alarms. (Booth: 1C-C02)Top-Quality Movements Meet Latest Design Trends- Citizen Watches (HK) Ltd features a thin, Caliber 9039 mechanical movement with a height of only 3.9mm. It suits the latest demand for simple and slim watch designs. (Booth: 1C-B20)- ETA SA Manufacture Horlogere Suisse's brings a brand-new quartz movement which provides an anti-shock system, expanding the options for use. (Booth: 1B-B07)70+ Buyers Missions Come For SourcingThe HKTDC has organised 78 buyers' missions, comprising over 3,200 companies and 4,400 buyers from 58 countries and regions, including renowned watch and clock brands, retailers and wholesalers, such as Michael Hill Jeweller (Australia), Wempe (German), Tic Tac (Japan), Hyundai Department Store (Korea), Future Group (India), Radatime (Indonesia), Zibi (Poland), Norbreeze Group (Singapore), Konyali Saat (Turkey), Rivoli Group (United Arab Emirates) and Scorpio Worldwide (United Kingdom).The hktdc.com Small Order zone, located at Hall 1D-E Concourse, features close to 130 watch and clock showcases, targeting buyers looking to place orders for five to 1,000 pieces, while some of the products can be ordered online on the spot. The award-winning and finalist entries of the 35th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Competition are also on display at Hall 1B concourse to showcase local creativity to international buyers.Insightful Events Facilitate Industry Exchange; Public Day on 8 SeptAbout 30 events - including seminars, networking events and watch parades - are being held during the fair period to facilitate exchange of market information among industry players. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum this afternoon gathered watch associations' representatives from all over the world to discuss future industry trends and the watchmaking industry's global direction.At the Asian Watch Conference tomorrow (5 Sept), renowned Swiss watchmaking expert Elmar Mock will share his insights on how to turn ideas into reality while Jorge Martin from Euromonitor International will investigate the role of smart pieces and forecast digital trends. Vincent Calabrese, iconic watchmaker and co-founder of Academie Horlogere des Createurs Independants, will introduce the creation of tourbillon watches on 6 Sept.Celebrities - including Jacquelin Ch'ng, Lisa Ch'ng, Derek Wong, Kitterick Yiu, Isabella Kau, William Lok, Rowena Ellen Cortes, Joel Chan, Cally Kwong, Candy Lo, Jade Kwan, Wada Hiromi, Christine Au-yeung, Chin Ka-lok, Ronald Cheng and Mark Lui, as well as famous auctioneer Jin Ling, climber Xia Boyu and bowler Wu Siu-hong - will take part in brand product launch sessions.Salon de TE will open free of charge to public visitors aged 12 or above on the fair's last day (8 Sept). More than 90 brands will conduct retail sales, enabling enthusiasts to go home with their favourite timepieces. There will also be a series of sharing sessions and activities where the industry can promote the latest watch trends. Visitors can also take part in two lucky draws to win fabulous prizes.Fair WebsitesHKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: www.hktdc.com/fair/hkwatchfair-enSalon de TE: http://event.hktdc.com/fair/te-en/TE/-- 4-8 Sept: Trade visitors aged 18 or above only (Free admission)-- 8 Sept: Salon de TE opens to public visitors age 12 or above (Free admission)Photo download: https://bit.ly/2LV5cRUPhoto Caption:Officiating at today's opening of the 37th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair are (front row, from L): Lawrence Chan, Co-chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2018; Enders Lam, President, Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd; Kenneth Wong, Chief Honorary President, Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd; Eliza Lee, Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (Commerce, Industry and Tourism), HKSAR Government; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Samson Sun, Permanent Honorary President, The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd; Harold Sun, Chairman, The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd; William Shum, Co-chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2018. https://bit.ly/2Ngd6dg.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is the dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. Please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus or follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.