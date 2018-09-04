

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated on energy prices in July, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Producer prices advanced 4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.6 percent rise in June. Prices were expected to gain 3.9 percent in July.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent a month ago.



Among components, energy prices grew the most in July, up 10.7 percent after climbing 9.5 percent in June. Intermediate goods prices advanced 3.2 percent and capital goods prices rose 1.1 percent.



While durable consumer goods prices increased 1.3 percent, non-durable consumer goods prices remained flat.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation held steady at 0.4 percent in July compared to the forecast of 0.3 percent.



