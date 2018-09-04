Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Sept 4, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Reflecting the brand's continued focus on hybrid technology, the Corolla Touring Sports will offer customers just one conventional engine -a 116 hp 1.2 litre turbo petrol unit- and a choice of 122 hp, 1.8 litre or 180 hp, 2.0 litre hybrid powertrains. This latter is a unique proposition in this segment as no other conventional powertrain can offer the same combination of performance and low emissions.The improved 1.8 litre hybrid powertrain stands for quiet, intuitive, responsive and self-charging EV technology with low cost of ownership. Whilst continuing to reward customers with all of the above benefits, the 2.0 litre system takes full advantage of the added ride comfort, stability, handling and driving enjoyment inherent in the newly adopted Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform.The new Corolla features a proven MacPherson strut front suspension system, an all-new multilink rear suspension arrangement, new shock absorber valve technology and, for the first time, the availability of Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS).Handling and agility are thanks to the low mounting height of the engine, the low hip point of the seats and the location of the hybrid battery beneath the rear seats. In combination, these measures allow the Corolla Touring Sports to have a low centre of gravity.Largely fitted as standard on High grade models and available as an option throughout the new Corolla model range, a comprehensive range of premium comfort and convenience technology (like a world first 3-D Driver's meter, premium Head-Up Display, JBL GreenEdge Premium Sound System, wireless mobile phone charging or the Toyota Touch Multimedia System) is available to enhance life on board for both the driver and all cabin occupants.DESIGNExteriorThe new Touring Sports was styled in Europe at the recently opened Design Centre in Zaventem. Thanks to the adoption of TNGA, the new wagon is no longer merely a variation of the hatchback, but has become a distinctly separate model in its own right.The new Corolla Touring Sports has a wheelbase of 2700 mm and a best-in-class rear seat passenger legroom.The wagon has a refined, sensuous appearance and the sweeping roofline of an elegant yet robust shooting brake. This sporting profile is reinforced by the wide, flared wheel arches, their edges hemmed to allow the positioning of the wheels further outwards to emphasise the new Corolla's wider stance and lower centre of gravity.To the rear, the Touring Sports design theme showcases muscular rear shoulders, widely spaced, full-LED lamp clusters and a slanted rear windscreen.Deeper rear bumper styling also echoes the frontal Under Priority Catamaran design.Exclusive to the segment, the Corolla Touring Sports' dynamic design is further emphasised through a range of four optional bi-tone colour schemes available from launch. They combine the body colour with a black finish to the roof and roof pillars, and the front lower grille surround.InteriorThe new Corolla Touring Sports features an all-new interior designed to create a spacious, modern and cohesive cabin environment in which new textures, colours and trim combine to offer the highest levels of visual and tactile quality.Particular attention has been paid to this version, which has been specifically tailored to the European market, offering customers the highest level of sensory quality.A key advantage of the new GA-C platform is the possibility of a having a lower front seat hip point to lower the vehicle's centre of gravity and offer a more engaging driving position.The new Corolla Touring Sports has the additional benefits of a front to rear seat couple distance of 928 mm for ample rear seat passenger space, and a generous, 598 litre VDA loadspace incorporating numerous aids for to practicality and convenience.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.