

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as mixed trading updates as well as economic data offset investor optimism over a softer pound and higher oil prices.



U.K. construction activity expanded at the weakest pace in three months in August, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell notably to 52.9 in August from July's 14-month peak of 55.8 as all three broad categories of activity registered a loss of momentum since the previous month.



Meanwhile, U.K. like-for-like sales rose by 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, figures from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed. Total sales advanced 1.3 percent annually.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,499 in late opening deals after climbing as much as 1 percent in the previous session.



Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings advanced 0.7 percent after its August total traffic grew by 9 percent to 13.8 million customers.



DS Smith rose 0.6 percent. The cardboard packaging maker played down the impact of rising cost pressures in a trading update for the first quarter.



Advertising giant WPP slumped 6.6 percent after it expressed concern about underperforming operations in the United States.



