Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, is releasing new features to enhance the capabilities of their state-of-the-art payment gateway solution.

Allied Wallet has always prided itself on innovation and providing smarter credit card processing services and leading payment solutions. They have worked hard to offer what they feel is the best solution for international payment services in a multi-lingual, contemporary platform.

Their platform, NextGen, is never finished and is constantly being updated with new features, giving merchants more abilities to be in charge of their payments.

"NextGen leads the industry. We truly enjoyed the experience that companies like Stripe were putting out there for merchants, but we wanted to create something even better," said CEO Andy Khawaja, "…so we created something equivalent, but improved. We're confident that merchants will love NextGen and see how much simpler Allied Wallet can make business by interconnecting more payment methods and solutions."

Allied Wallet's newest version of NextGen features an extensive list of new, open API tools. Some of these new tools allow for more connectivity - NextGen allows support for third-party app development. This, in turn, strengthens the platform by increasing the scalability and compatibility of Allied Wallet's solution.

NextGen is truly a "white-label" platform, allowing anybody to build applications or even entire payment processing applications into the existing platform. This creates an entire payment processing ecosystem for which NextGen is the foundation.

Allied Wallet is continually adding onto this extensive platform and is excited to release a long list of new features and their plans for even more features later this year.

