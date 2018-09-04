General Moly, Inc.: General Moly Reports Positive Initial Drill Results at Mt. Hope Site Indicating Near-Surface, High-Grade Zinc and At-Depth Copper-Silver Mineralization; - Update on Mt. Hope Water Applications: Opposition's Attempt to Halt Hearing Deni

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / General Moly, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: GMO) (TSX: GMO), the only western exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum mineral development company, announced positive initial drill assay results confirming near-surface, high-grade zinc and at-depth, noteworthy copper-silver mineralization at the Mt. Hope Project site in central Nevada.

Also, the Company announced that the Nevada Supreme Court denied Eureka County's Writ Petition in an attempt to halt the scheduled September 11, 2018 hearing on the water applications for the Mt. Hope molybdenum project. (See Update section below.)

Results from hole MH-249 and partial results from hole MH-250 of an ongoing 10-hole exploration core drilling program were encouraging in identifying shallow horizons or bedding replacement in geologic terms of zinc mineralization, and encouraging copper-silver intercepts at a depth from surface of over 450 feet in hole MH-250. The high-grade, copper-silver target ("Cu-Ag Target"), which was first identified earlier this year by General Moly from historical drill data, lies at approximately 500 to 700 feet from the surface and below the historically mined zinc mineralized horizons.

Highlights from Initial Drill Results

Hole MH-249 showed consistent zinc mineralized intercepts (+3.5% zinc) from approximately four feet from the surface to a depth of 155 feet, including a

74.5-foot interval with an average of 13.08% zinc, 0.07% copper and 0.16 silver ounce per ton ("opt") beginning at 80.5 feet from surface.

Hole MH-250 intercepted

88 feet of 1.16% zinc from a depth of 229 feet,



6.5 feet of 0.99% copper and 2.8 opt silver from a depth of 480.5 feet,



20 feet of 0.50% copper and 1.31 opt silver from a depth of 507 feet, and



21 feet of 0.43% copper and 1.04 opt silver from a depth of 576 feet.

In the skarn target zone of drilling, the results from holes MH-249 and MH-250 indicate thick zinc horizons that may have open pit mining potential in this area of historical zinc underground mining.

Important copper-silver intercepts at depth in hole MH-250 will require follow-up exploration to expand the known mineralization.

Hole MH-249 was terminated at 155 feet from the surface after encountering an unmapped underground working that could not be bridged using normal drilling techniques. Assays are pending for the lower portion of hole MH-250 from 597 feet to 907 feet.

Commenting on the exploration drilling results, Bruce D. Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of General Moly said, "We are very encouraged by these early drill results. A drill intercept of nearly 75 feet of 13% zinc sulfides starting at 80 feet from surface in hole MH-249 reinforces the potential for evaluating a surface mineable zinc opportunity."

"In addition, there are meaningful copper-silver intercepts from 480 to 597 feet in hole MH-250 that will require further drilling to expand the historical high-grade mineralization along the contact zone between the porphyry and skarn. In this regard, the pending assay results from the lower portion of hole MH-250 and the assay results from angle hole MH-251 will provide additional insight. Hole MH-251 is currently being drilled from the same drill collar as hole MH-250, extending to the southwest and at a distance of 300 feet from the end of hole MH-250."

This $0.8 million drilling program was undertaken to confirm and extend zinc, copper, and silver mineralization previously intersected in the 1940s through the 1970s by historical drilling by the United States Bureau of Mines and various companies. (Please see the Company's exploration news releases of June 21, April 5, and March 1, 2018.) Drill collar locations and projections of the drill holes are shown in the Appendix below.

These first two drill holes intersected thick sequences of high-grade zinc and notable copper mineralization in strongly altered and metasomatized (altered rock by hydrothermal and other fluids) limestones, siliceous siltstones and calcareous siltstones of the Permian Garden Valley formation in close proximity to the Mt Hope quartz porphyry, which is the host of the Mt Hope molybdenum deposit. The molybdenum deposit lies to the northwest of the drilling location for holes MH-249 and MH-250.

Both holes MH-249 and MH-250 confirm and extend the base metal mineralization encountered in the historical drilling data.

Hole MH-249 was mineralized over its completed length. The sulfide portion returned 74.5-feet of sphalerite-bearing skarn averaging 13.1% zinc.

Hole MH-250 reached a final length of 907 feet. The assay profile was similar to that of hole MH-249 for both gossan and skarn intervals yielding average zinc grades of 7.4% and 10.9% respectively from bedding replacement occurrences. A 112-foot intercept along an interpreted fault in siltstone produced a lower-grade gossan that averaged 1.4% zinc. Four meaningful intercepts of chalcopyrite-bearing mineralization were encountered below 455-feet to 597-feet from the bedding replacement occurrences. Results are pending for the lower portion of hole MH-250.

Please refer to Table 1 below for the significant assay results.

Table 1: Significant Assay Results from Drill Holes MH-249 and MH-250, Mt. Hope Southeast Area



Drill Hole Rock type From (ft) To

(ft) Interval (ft) Copper (%) Zinc

(%) Silver

(opt) MH-249 Gossan 3.9 12.0 8.1 0.004 3.569 0.240 MH-249 Skarn 12.0 17.0 5.0 0.004 4.850 0.117 MH-249 Gossan 17.0 80.5 63.5 0.071 6.996 0.216 MH-249 Skarn 80.5 155.0 74.5 0.068 13.081 0.156 MH-250 Gossan 3.0 92.0 89.0 0.142 7.355 0.448 MH-250 Skarn 107.0 117.0 10.0 0.021 10.935 0.058 MH-250 Siltstone Gossan 117.0 229.0 112.0 0.002 1.391 0.038 MH-250 Rhyolite 229.0 317.0 88.0 0.008 1.157 0.031 MH-250 Siltstone 455.0 467.0 12.0 0.371 0.049 0.966 MH-250 Skarn 480.5 487.0 6.5 0.992 0.127 2.803 MH-250 Skarn 507.0 527.0 20.0 0.497 0.066 1.305 MH-250 Silica-Pyrite 576.0 597.0 21.0 0.430 0.484 1.039

The skarns that characterize the wider target area of the drill program were formed from limestone precursors within the contact metamorphic aureole around the Mt. Hope porphyry stock. Higher-grade copper and silver mineralization occurs in proximity to the limestone-porphyry contact, while the zinc-dominant skarn replacement beds are often in more distal positions. Significant quantities of zinc were produced from these replacement bed deposits from underground mines that operated intermittently from 1886 to the 1970s.

Those assay intervals identified as gossan are comprised of iron and manganese oxides, estimated as poorly recoverable by flotation. Their economic significance is not known without further test work and leach evaluation. However, the zinc mineralized intervals in gossan are strong indicators of deeper, sulfide bedding replacement mineralization and are useful for geological interpretation.

Figure 1: Cross Section Looking North, Highlighting Significant Mineral Intercepts for Drill Hole MH-249 and Upper Portion of MH-250





The assay results were prepared by ALS Limited and included certified reference standards, field duplicates and blanks. All quality assurance controls were of customary accuracy and precision.

The drilling program is expected to be completed in October 2018. The Company will continue announcements of assay results as they become available.

With the drilling program, the Company is seeking to substantiate the occurrence of copper and silver mineralization lying below previously mined bodies of zinc ore. Thereafter, the Company will evaluate if there is sufficient tonnage and grade to justify a formal scoping study of a standalone mining operation or a mining operation associated with the planned Mt. Hope molybdenum mine.

General Moly holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope molybdenum project and continues to present these promising findings described herein to POS-Minerals Corporation, its 20% joint venture partner. The joint venture partners continue to discuss value-sharing investment options associated with the zinc, copper, and silver exploration. All of the exploration costs to date as well as the above mentioned first phase drilling program continue to be incurred solely by General Moly. Any mining operation to exploit economic mineralization will require the approval of POS-Minerals.

Update on Mt. Hope Water Applications - Opposition's Attempt to Halt Hearing Denied

The Company is also pleased to announce that on August 30, 2018, the Nevada Supreme Court issued an Order denying the Eureka County's Writ Petition. The Writ had asked the Nevada Supreme Court to review the Nevada State Engineer's denial of Eureka County's Motion to Dismiss the water applications for the Mt. Hope molybdenum project.

With the Order denying the Writ, the eight-day hearing before the Nevada State Engineer will begin as previously scheduled, on September 11, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. The Company anticipates a decision from the Nevada State Engineer in early 2019.

Appendix: Drill Hole Location Map, Mt. Hope Southeast Area

About General Moly

General Moly is a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American, recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-owned Liberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenum is a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high performance lubricants, and polymers.

Qualified Person's Statement



The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed by Mark W. Osterberg, Principal Consulting Geologist of Mine Mappers, LLC. Dr. Osterberg is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. He is a Professional Geologist, with master's and doctorate degrees in geology. Dr. Osterberg has extensive minerals industry experience that is relevant to the evaluation of the style and nature of mineralization described above.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected, or implied by the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to metals price and production volatility, global economic conditions, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, exploration risks and results, political, operational and project development risks, including the Company's ability to obtain a re-grant of its water permits and Record of Decision, ability to maintain required federal and state permits to continue construction, and commence production of molybdenum, copper, silver, lead or zinc, ability to identify any economic mineral reserves of copper, silver, lead or zinc; ability of the Company to obtain approval of its joint venture partner at the Mt. Hope Project in order to mine for copper, silver, lead or zinc, ability to raise required project financing or funding to pursue an exploration program related to potential copper, silver lead or zinc deposits at Mt. Hope, ability to respond to adverse governmental regulation and judicial outcomes, and ability to maintain and /or adjust estimates related to cost of production, capital, operating and exploration expenditures. For a detailed discussion of risks and other factors that may impact these forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors and other discussion contained in the Company's quarterly and annual periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, on file with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

