This is a correction to the announcement released today at 07:00 - Change to ex income figure.





Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Special Values Plc

The net asset values ( unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 03-09-2018 were:

Cum Income: 273.97p

Excluding Income: 270.17

The above net asset values were calculated in accordance with applicable standards and AIC recommendations.