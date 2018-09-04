

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Tuesday as rising trade tensions and the sell-off in emerging market currencies, particularly in Argentina and Turkey, kept investors nervous.



U.S.-China trade tensions remained in focus ahead of looming U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as early as this week.



Meanwhile, talks between U.S. and Canadian negotiators will resume on Wednesday after they failed to reach an agreement last week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.4 percent at 380.82 in late opening deals after finishing marginally higher the previous day.



The German DAX was down 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.



Banks were moving higher after Fitch Ratings affirmed Italy's triple-B rating on the country's debt and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the country's 2019 deficit would not breach the limit set by the European Union.



Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole and Barclays rose between 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent as London copper prices hovered near two-week lows.



Dutch banking firm ING Group NV tumbled 2.6 percent after it agreed to pay a fine of 775 million euros to end a money-laundering probe by Dutch authorities.



German wind turbines maker Nordex Group jumped 3.4 percent on winning an order for 99 MW project from Argentina.



French re-insurer Scor soared 8.2 percent after it rejected a friendly takeover offer by Covea.



Advertising giant WPP slumped 6.6 percent in London after it expressed concern about underperforming operations in the United States.



In economic releases, U.K. like-for-like sales rose by 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, figures from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed. Total sales advanced 1.3 percent annually.



