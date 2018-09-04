

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) and MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced a worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil, an investigational product currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. United Therapeutics will be responsible for global development, regulatory and commercial activities. MannKind will manufacture clinical supplies and initial commercial supplies of the product at its manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.



MannKind will receive an upfront payment of $45 million and potential milestone payments of up to $50 million, dependent upon the achievement of specific development targets. MannKind will also be entitled to receive low double-digit royalties on net sales of the product.



MannKind granted United Therapeutics an option to expand the license to include other active ingredients for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Each optioned product would be subject to the payment to MannKind of up to $40 million in additional option exercise and development milestone payments as well as a low double-digit royalty on net sales of any such product.



