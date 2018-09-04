

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rallied on Tuesday to hit the highest level in almost two months after the evacuation of two Anadarko (NYSE:APC) platforms in the Gulf of Mexico amid a looming tropical storm.



Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it had shut oil and gas production at two oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Gordon, which is expected to come ashore as a hurricane.



Prices also remained supported after ExxonMobil warned of a supply crunch in Nigeria in the wake of a six-week blockade by former workers at its oil facilities.



U.S. light crude was up $1.25 a barrel or 1.79 percent at $71.03, the highest level in almost two months. Benchmark Brent crude was up 1.33 percent at $79.20 a barrel.



Markets look forward to the weekly fuel stocks data due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) later in the day.



