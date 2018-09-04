

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production increased in July after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 9.4 percent fall in June.



On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 5.9 percent in July, in contrast to a 9.2 percent spike in the prior month.



Data also showed that industrial turnover grew 5.7 percent annually and by 5.2 percent monthly in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX